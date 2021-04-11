NAFDAC nabs merchants of dangerous chemicals that killed three in Kano

Warns against use of chemicals to enhance food, drinks

Submits investigation report to Kano Govt

By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has apprehended producers of the dangerous chemicals that killed three persons in Kano after consuming an adulterated Flavoured drink even as it warned Nigerians against the use of chemicals to enhance food and drinks.

The Agency also warned Nigerians against using chemicals and additives to enhance the taste of foods or drinks, stressing that such practices could result in severe illness and even death.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the Agency would stop at nothing to ensure that only safe food and other regulated products are available in the market for consumption and use by Nigerians.

Speaking on the recent incident in Kano where three people reportedly died as a result of their consumption of dangerous…