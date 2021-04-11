Nigeria lacks sincere leaders — Ighodalo

…The leader Nigeria needs in 2023

By Sebastine Obasi

Ituah Olajide Ighodalo, 60, a pastor, commentator on national issues and founder of Trinity House is passionate about Nigeria.

Ighodalo, who celebrated his 60th birthday, yesterday believes that Nigeria can achieve greatness with competent, passionate, truthful and sincere leadership. In an interview with Vanguard, he spoke on the state of the nation, saying among others that Nigeria can be transformed with restructuring of policies, repositioning of ideas, and free market economy.

Congratulations on your 60th birthday. How do you feel attaining 60?

To be honest, physically, you do not really feel much different. I just feel like life is continuing. I feel like I am 35 in terms of my physical composure. When you think deep about it, you know that at 60, you are mature. At 60, you are no longer a small child.

At 60, you have seen the prime of your youth. At 60, you have come to the age of consolidation, the…