Police arrest 2 women over 64-year-old man’s death in Lagos

The Police have arrested two women suspected to have hands in the death of a 64-year-old Osita Anwuanwu at Arida area of Ikotun in Lagos State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

Adejobi stated that the incident happened on April 8, at about 8.45 p.m.

He said the daughter of the deceased, one Linda Anwuanwu, of Temitope Street, off Governor’s Road, Ikotun, Lagos reported the case to the Police at Ikotun Division.

He said that the complainant claimed in her reports that she was informed that her father was lying down in a bar at Arida after he had a misunderstanding with the two suspects.

“The Police at Ikotun Division raced to the scene and rushed the deceased to the General Hospital, Igando, where he was certified dead.

“Preliminary investigation by the Police shows that the deceased had gone to check his lady friend, (one of the suspects), who he had not seen for some…