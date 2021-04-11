Religious leaders, others back gender policy revie

Some clerics and other stakeholders have expressed commitment to ensuring review of the National Policy on Gender in Basic Education, to resolve issues of inequality at all levels of education.

They said this in an interview with newsmen at the end of a two day Zonal Consultative and Critique Meeting on the National Policy on Gender in Basic Education in Abuja on Saturday.

Speaking, some of the clerics said that their religions did not support gender inequality.

Dr Muhammad Kabir, Imam of Abuja National Mosque, said the review process was a welcome development.

While admonishing religious leaders across the country to continue to preach gender equality, he noted that the male and female gender should be given “equal opportunity for learning. That is what Islam says.”

He commended the organisers for taking such a giant stride in reviewing the policy to find lasting solution to gender discrimination in the education sector.

“I found the document very relevant to the…