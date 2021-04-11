Sultan commends inter-religious harmony in Kogi

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Saturday commended the inter-religious harmony in Kogi.

The Sultan gave the commendation when he inaugurated a 1,800 seat capacity Anyigba Central Mosque built by former Governor of Kogi and Industrialist, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris.

The ultramodern Anyigba Mosque in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi has an auditorium, offices, 30 male and 50 female toilets.

It also has a school and was built on a 1.3 hectare of land.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Sultan and Head of the Islamic Supreme Council urged well to do individuals to see building Mosques as a way of moulding spiritual characters of upcoming generations.

He said that building of Mosques also helped to boost the faith of adherents and urged Muslims to use the forthcoming Ramadan to pray for strength and enduring peace in the country.

The Sultan commended the initiative of the facilitator of…