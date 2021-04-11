UNESCO, WAC sign agreement to boost quality assurance of higher education systems

By Luminous Jannamike

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the World Accreditation Commission, WAC, yesterday, signed a partnership action plan.

In a joint statement in Abuja, the two bodies highlighted their strengthened cooperation and a strong shared emphasis on boosting quality assurance of higher education systems.

The plan enabled both institutions to conduct an in-depth study of the global higher education landscape and trends across regions of the world.

It stated in part, “Overall, the tasks revolve around the following: identifying team of experts for conducting the study and producing report from each region.

“The WAC and UNESCO team is made up of the following three persons: Professor Emilio Luis Abad (UNESCO), Professor Bashiru Aremu (WAC) and Professor Boseline Prabhul (WAC).”

Also, in his remarks as the Vice Chancellor of Crown University, Professor Aremu, a UNESCO laureate, described research as a…