US IVLP team, Lagos council, tackle sexual molestation

By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

Moved by the unfortunate increase in sexual molestation and domestic violence against girl-children and women in the society, the team of US Department of States International Visitors Leadership Program (IVLP), in partnership with Somolu Local Council Area of Lagos State, hosted a one day symposium on negative effects of domestic violence and sexual molestation.

The program, which was held at the Somolu LCDA premises, on Thursday May 8, 2021, focused on strategies that will bring a lasting solution to sexual molestation and domestic violence against girl-children and women in the State and nation as a whole.

Giving her keynote address, at the event, themed: “Achieving a rape, child molestation and domestic violence-free community, IVLP President, Tade Adetoun, said that the aim of the symposium is to sensitise people, especially parents and care-givers on the damaging effects of rape, domestic violence and child molestation.

Adetoun…