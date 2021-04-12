704 Constabularies complete training in Kano

A total of 704 people from the 34 local government areas of Kano State selected to serve under the community policing initiative, have completed their training.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the squad, trained at the Police College Kaduna, consists of 15 people from each of the 44 local government areas.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Sunday commissioned the personnel in Kano and congratulated them for successfully completing the training.

He urged them to use what they learned to improve security in their localities.

“We do appreciate your instructors in Kaduna who endure to help you, and from the report we had, they said you behaved very well.

“And you did very well, and they are expecting you to do more now that you are working for the society.

“There is no doubt that security is a serious challenge in Nigeria, and Kano State is not spared in that.

“Therefore, we have designed a number of programmes and projects to ensure that our state is…