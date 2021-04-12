Again, assailants storm Ebonyi, kill many, destroy houses

…We are yet to confirm whether they are herdsmen or Agila people

…They were not herdsmen – Ebonyi Government

…3 villages have been sacked; many people said they saw many dead bodies – Umuogodo-Akpu Traditional Ruler

By Peter Okutu

BARELY 24 hours after the South East Governors Forum formed its own Regional Security outfit for the region, no fewer than four persons have been confirmed dead following an attack allegedly carried out by some assailants in Ngbo, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

While the State Government gave the identities of the perpetrators to be indigenes of Agila Community in Benue State, Villagers in Ngbo Community who spoke to newmen described them as Fulani herdsmen.

As at when newsmen visited the affected Community, people were seen running away from the affected villages as sporadic gunshots were still being heard within the area as houses in their numbers were burnt down.

Some victims of the attack are said to be taking refuge in…