ASHON mulls liberalization of moribund govt assets to revive economy

By Peter Egwuatu

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria, ASHON has called on the Federal Government to enhance the economy through deepening the capital market by liberalizing moribund state assets and corporations to become profitable ventures.

ASHON also stated that the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, can achieve a market capitalization of about $200 billion in 2022 with its approved demutualisation.

Speaking on the role of the new structure of the NSE, Chairman of ASHON, Chief Onyenwechukwu Ezeagu, explained that the demutualisation of the Exchange would accelerate the transformation of the market as Nigeria’s investment destination.

Appraising the current state of the Nigerian capital market, he noted that all efforts must be geared towards enhancing global competitiveness and the government must also play pivotal role in this regard.

” The Exchange can achieve a market capitalization of about $200 billion in 2022 with its approved demutualisation.