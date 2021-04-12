At last the game changers as poverty stalks the land

By Louis Achi

THE Federal Government inaugurated the third batch (Batch C) of the N-Power exercise on the National Social Investment Management System, NASIMS, on Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Abuja. NASIMS is the central management platform for the administration and coordination of the National Social Investment Programmes, NSIP, under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The inauguration was chaired by the Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq. An elated Farouq told her rapt audience that the inauguration was in continuation of the on-going strategy by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to lift 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years. She revealed that Batches ‘A’ and ‘B’ had already been implemented, stating that the 500,000 beneficiaries will benefit in the first stream of the on-going process for batch ‘C’, while the same number of Nigerians will benefit in the second stream.

Her words: “I am…