Bad blood didn’t allow Abiola to become president — Obasanjo

…How annulment of June 12, 1993 election affected Ogun State

By James Ogunnaike

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, lamented the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, presumably won by late philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, blaming the annulment on ‘bad belle’, adding that ‘bad blood’ denied Abiola the top seat.

Obasanjo said the annulment robbed Egbaland and Ogun State the rare privilege of having three of its prominent sons occupying the No. 1 leadership position in the country at different times till date, since Independence.

Obasanjo spoke at the 46th President Party of Abeokuta Club, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The elder statesman, who was referring to former Head of Interim National Government, ING, Ernest Shonekan, himself (Obasanjo), who governed the country first as a military head of states and a civilian president, noted that Abiola would have become the third, if…