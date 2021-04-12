Cleric charges Muslims to practice teachings of Holy Qur’an



Imam Marooph Raji, the Chief Imam of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT), has urged Muslims to embrace and practice the teachings of the Holy Qur’an for peace, stability and progress to reign in the country.

The Imam made the call during the commencement of the 2021 Annual Ramadan Tafsir on Sunday in Kaduna.

The cleric attributed the challenges of corruption and insecurity confronting the nation to the disobedience of Allah’s injunctions.



He therefore urged Muslims to use the Ramadan period for self restraint, service to humanity and in seeking for Allah’s forgiveness.

Raji prayed for peace and stability in the country, and for all Nigerians to return to God in all their dealings.

The Imam noted that in spite of Allah’s blessings on Nigeria, the people have continued to transgress, adding that the only way out was to embrace the teachings of the Holy Qu’ran.

Declaring the Tafsir open, a member of NASFAT board, Mallam Luqman Salati, said Muslims should…