FG appeals to Judicial workers to suspend strike

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Federal Government Monday appealed to the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, to suspend their nationwide industrial action, which has paralysed court activities the country.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige made this appeal in his office at a conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of JUSUN.

Ngige reminded the judicial workers that like doctors and nurses, they were on essential duties and should not go on strike.

According to the Minister, the country cannot make progress economically and socially, when the laws of the country are not enforced.

He said, “You are important people and that is why we waited to see if there could be an in-house conciliation with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) but since progress was not made, we decided to exercise our mandate here as Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Grant us peace and we are going to handle this matter in a way that doesn’t…