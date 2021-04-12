How Nigeria can actualise its maritime potential — Binay Singh

What comes to your mind when you think of Nigeria? Is it how massive and populated Nigeria is? It is not just the most populous nation in Africa, but it is also the most popular nation in Africa! What exactly is the most famous country in Africa renowned for across the globe? It is Oil.

Africa’s giant, Nigeria, remains the largest oil producer in Africa. Oil plays a major role in the country’s economy. On the other hand, Nigeria’s coastline stretches approximately 853 km and is apparently the richest in biodiversity and mineral resources. Nigeria is blessed with a vast coastline that many other countries could only wish they have. However, with so much diversity and richness of freshwater, natural gas, petroleum, iron, zinc, the region is still among the most degraded and less conserved.

Recently, I read an article that stated “Nigeria is a superpower with no power” and it made me think. Nigerians are found in every part of the globe greatly representing the nation…