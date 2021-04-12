I won’t rush into marriage to please the public – Rita Dominic

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Beautiful actress, Rita Dominic, has vowed that she won’t rush into marriage to please the public. The Mbaise, Imo State-born screen diva, made this declaration, while featuring in this week’s episode of #WithChude. She shared her thoughts on marriage and children, the reason behind going public with her relationship and how she has been able to stay relevant for over 23 years now.

Speaking on the issue of relationships and marriage, the actress said “I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married until death literally parted them and they had a beautiful relationship. The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it.

“I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all. You know, we make such a big deal of it; we force people and put pressure on them to go in. When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying…