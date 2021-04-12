Okowa felicitates with Tompolo at 50

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated Niger Delta activist and ex-militant leader, Chief Government Ekpemupolo as he clocks 50 years.

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Monday in Asaba, said that Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo his an illustrious son of Niger Delta, who had contributed immensely to the peace and development of the region.

He said that Ekpemupolo’s crave for the development of Niger Delta compelled him to embrace the Presidential Amnesty offered by the Federal Government to armed agitators in the region in 2009, thereby ending the near-intractable militancy in the area.

He remarked that ‘’Tompolo’’ contributed hugely to the restoration and sustenance of peace in Delta, recalling that his swift intervention in one of those “tough times’’ helped to nip in the bud, a dangerously brewing crisis in the state and the region.

The governor urged him to continue to do good, as it was…