Okowa, Power and Agbor – Vanguard News

By NORBERT CHIAZOR

Agbor an old town that lays straddled on the northern fringes of Delta state is on the cusp of urbanization.

Good fortune is rapidly affecting Agbor, the most famous Ika – a speaking suburb with iconic images of yesteryears. I witnessed the story of the child king, born world youngest monarch in Agbor, the land of famous Mary Mount College, Olikeze glory, Oscar motors, NITEL and Orogodo River which divides part of the city into two like the River Liffey I once saw in Dublin, Ireland.

I saw female motorcycle riders, first time in Agbor in the 80s, women cruising on small but elegant “ ladies bikes “, This enchanting spectacle vividly recalls in frozen memory “Agbor Dancer” the powerful poem by the legendary JP Clark.

Celebrating Agbor and her culture through a woman entertainer, the artistic maestro applauds her as she dances with her “ limbs like fresh foliage in the sun” totally in trance “ caught in the…