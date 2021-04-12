Our council chairmen will be elected, not selected ― Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the people of the state that the forthcoming local government election will be free and fair.

He added that the next council chairmen would not be appointed, but elected by the people.

Prince Abiodun who made this known in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital while welcoming new members into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), urged the new members to continue to work hard towards the continued development of the party and the state.

“Very soon, the time table for the election will be released, we will not appoint chairmen for you at all, the Chairmanship will not be by appointment, it will be by election, everyone should continue to work hard,” he said.

Abiodun while noting that his administration would continue to adopt the bottom-up approach which gives the people the power to choose projects that directly affects them, said his administration in the next 60 days…