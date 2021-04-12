The Igbo do not want to be president anymore (2)

Let me be clear: the Igbo are the makers of modern Nigeria. Let no one quibble about this. But the Igbo project of nation-building stalled in 1966 when the republic was overthrown, and a violent civil war levied against the Eastern Region, where the Igbo were dominant.

The massacre of mostly the Igbo, including the Western Igbo across Nigeria leading to that war however made it very clear that the Nigerian civil war was not a war simply against the Eastern region; it was a war mostly against the ethnic Igbo, whose insurgent rise in the new nation constituted a great challenge, and a source of great fear to their neighbors and adversaries for power in the contested space called modern Nigeria.

Very few people recollect today that the Igbo were not only the main group in Eastern Nigeria, but that they were also a very prominent group, and part of Western Nigeria. Aside from their huge presence in Lagos, the boundary between the West and the East was at Asaba,…