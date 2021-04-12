Troops repel terrorists incursion, eliminate scores in Borno

The Nigerian Army says, its troops supported by Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) have thwarted Boko Haram terrorists’ incursion into Damasak, Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno, killing scores.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in as statement on Monday, said the success was recorded on April 10.

Yerima said the troops engaged the terrorists with superior fire power both from the air and on the ground which compelled them to withdraw in disarray with several men and equipment casualty.

He disclosed that two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while one officer and two other soldiers were injured in the encounter, adding that the injured were currently recuperating at a military hospital in Maiduguri.

Yerima also disclosed that troops of Sector I, OPLD on picketing duty along Ngwom-Mafa-Maiduguri road had on Sunday, neutralised seven members of Boko Haram terrorist group and recovered four AK-47 rifles…