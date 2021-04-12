UN condemns Boko Haram attacks on humanitarian hubs in Borno

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

The United Nations resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, on Sunday condemned devastating attacks on three humanitarian hubs by Boko Haram sect in Damasak, Borno state.

The condemnation was contained in a press statement emailed to Vanguard Correspondent in Maiduguri.

“I am deeply concerned about recurrent reports of violent attacks by non-state armed groups putting the lives of civilians at risk.

“Last night and through the morning, a violent attack in Damasak town, in Borno State, was reported with three international aid partners’ facilities directly targeted, set ablaze, and sustained damage.

“I continue to be concerned about the safety and security of civilians and humanitarian workers.

“I strongly condemn the attack, as humanitarian aid operations and facilities are the lifeline for people affected by violence and conflict in north-east Nigeria who are dependent on assistance to…