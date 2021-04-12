Zulum, Borno senators visit CDS, COAS in Abuja 

… Army lauds Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, on Monday, led the senators representing the state at the National Assembly, to visit the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru in Abuja.

Zulum, Senators Kashim Shettima (Borno Central), Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) and Abubakar Kyari (Borno North), joined by Borno’s caretaker chairman of APC, Ali Dalori, met the service chiefs over recent attacks by Boko Haram in some parts of the state.

The visits were done separately and on each, the discussion was held behind closed doors.

Before one of the closed doors, Zulum paid an open courtesy call at the office of the army chief, thanking soldiers for their patriotism, sacrifices and commitment in the shared effort to restore peace in Borno.

The governor however called on the Nigerian military to bridge keep improving trust between the population, government and the…