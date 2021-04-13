Ayiri Emami remains suspended as Ologbotsere — Iyatsere

…Olu of Warri: Selection followed norms, tradition — Ooni of Ife

By Jimitota Onoyume & Shina Abubakar

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Johnson Amatserunleghe, has said Ayiri Emami would remain suspended as the Ologbotsere of the kingdom until after the coronation of the Olu-designate, Prince Tsola Emiko.

He disclosed this to Vanguard, yesterday, saying it was a decision by the Council of Chiefs.

The Iyatsere, Chief Amatserunleghe, who is also the acting Chairman of the Council of Chiefs and the Olu Advisory Council said the Regent of Warri Kingdom, Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh, and the Ruling House had written to notify the Council of Chiefs of the suspension, adding that the council would set up a committee to try the suspended Ologbotsere.

He said: “I cannot say how long the suspension of the Ologbotsere will last. It is the Olu that will make pronouncement on this. I cannot say the exact time this will last. The Regent and the Ruling House wrote…