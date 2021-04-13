Bandits kidnap women in Oyo as hunters await approval from Govt for rescue operation

By Ola Ajayi

SOME bandits have again abducted three women at Onipe Community, Idi Ayunre area of Ibadan on Monday.

According to information gathered, the hoodlums who reportedly hid in the bush suddenly emerged and started shooting to scare people away.

While the shooting was on, the bandits were said to have held the three women hostage before leading them into the thick bush in the area.

One of the kidnap victims was said to have been forced out of a Toyota SUV marked AGL 66 FY.

Two men who reported the case at a police station in Idi Ayunre have the names of the victims as Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

Though, the victims are yet to be rescued, Vanguard gathered that a team of policemen from Idi Ayunre Divisional Police station, hunters and local vigilante group have been combing nooks and crannies of the area.

The new Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso who confirmed the story said other tactical teams had joined the…