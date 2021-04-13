Bandits kill Father, son, 2 others in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported that armed bandits on Monday morning, attacked Wawan Rafi II village, in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state, killing four.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said those killed in the attack were identified as Joshua Dauda and his seven-year-old son Philip Dauda, Francis Ayuba and Florence Dennis.

The bandits also burnt 7 houses, one car and one motorcycle in the attack. He said Security patrols mobilized to the area, repelled the assailants, who retreated into the forests adjoining the location. The troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attack, while offering heartfelt condolences to their families.

In another development, Security agencies have reported that a gang of armed…