Bayelsa govt resolves land dispute involving Nigerian Navy

The Bayelsa Government has intervened and peacefully resolved the land dispute between some claimants and the Nigerian Navy in Agudama-Epie community of the state.

The committee set up to look into the issue submitted the report to Gov. Douye Diri in Yenagoa on Monday.

Receiving the report, the governor stated that available facts showed that the navy was the rightful owner of the land in dispute.

Diri stated that the land in question was sold to the Nigerian navy by Rear Adm. Porbeni and that the security agency was the rightful occupier of the land.

“Clearly, the Nigerian Navy had no other contender to the land.

“Maybe the only person who would have had issues with the navy would have been retired Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni who sold it. So, the Nigerian navy did not commit any offence.

“Going forward, before you purchase land, visit the Ministry of Lands and Housing. Lawyers say that ignorance of offence is no excuse under the law.

“What you did was to buy a land…