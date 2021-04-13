Customs Apapa Command generates N159.58bn







The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Apapa Command on Monday disclosed that it generated over N159.58 billion in the First Quarter of 2021.

The Area Controller of the command, Ibrahim Yusuf, in a media briefing said that the revenues were receipts from customs duty and other charges.

He said the amount represented a 44.8 per cent increment on duty collection when compared to the 2020 figure of over N110 billion of the same corresponding months of January to March.

“The difference recorded was made possible because of robust stakeholders engagement, officers’ resolve in discharging their duties and increased level of compliance in the trade’s zone,” he said.

Yusuf said that as regards anti-smuggling measures, within two months of assuming leadership, the command made significant seizures of 23 containers of various banned items.

He listed the items as unregistered pharmaceuticals like…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper