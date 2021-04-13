Delta police rescue kidnap victim

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, Asaba

Police in the Delta State command, have rescued one Mr James Emmanuel from the clutches of kidnappers at Usiefurun community by railway bridge of Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe who made the disclosure in a statement, said the police also recovered the victim’s Venza Jeep, with REG. NO.GBJ 456 FD was snatched by the kidnappers.

“On 10 April 2021 at about 0025hrs The Commander Eagle Net Special Squad received a distress call of an attempted robbery/kidnap at Usiefurun community by railway bridge of Ughelli South LGA.

“The commander, Eagle Net special quickly mobilized operatives of Eagle net special squad immediately to the area. On their arrival, the hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on them, the police retaliated in full force.

“The unrelenting efforts and the superior firepower of the police made the hoodlums abandon the victim and escaped to a…