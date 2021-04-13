FG develops SOPs for digitalization project

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

Ahead of the launch of its innovative Enterprise Content Management System, the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, OHCSF, in collaboration with its private sector partner, Africa Initiative for Governance, AIG, has completed the development of Standard Operating Procedures, SOPs, for all processes carried out in the Office.

In a statement, issued Tuesday, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan said, “We are pleased to announce that after a rigorous exercise of business process analysis and documentation, all 26 departments of the OHCSF have successfully developed SOPs for their processes.

“This is a first and fundamental step ahead of the digitalisation of the work of the OHCSF, which will mark the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for the Nigerian civil service, one that is driven by innovation and enhanced efficiency.”

Chairman of the Africa…