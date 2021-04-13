I went below poverty line in 2020

By Dele Sobowale

“…CBN must not give money to import food. Already about seven

states are producing all the rice we need.” – President Buhari, December 2020

God knows I want Buhari to remain President until 2023 because, unsettling as that might be for some people, it is the best of all options before us. It is difficult to live with a leader who has lost the followers. That is why some talk of failed nation. We have not failed totally and there is still hope.

That is why this article was not titled, ‘Famine is imminent this year’.

Buhari, like every President, is hostage to his Ministers and Advisers who conspire to avoid telling him the truth if it will hurt his feelings.

Consequently, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, have impressed upon Buhari that Nigeria now produces all the rice we need. This is a lie and the current price tells the truth about rice. There was never a time we produced all the rice we…