Invite Buratai, others to account for looted arms’ funds — COAS

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, has told the House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee investigating the Purchase, Use and Control of Arms, Ammunition and Related Hardware by Military, Paramilitary and Other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nigeria to invite his predecessors to shed more light on the arms procurement.

Attahiru stated this on Monday, in Abuja when he appeared before the Ad hoc committee investigating arms purchase in the last ten years.

Though he did not mention any name, his predecessors during the year under review included, Lt-Gen Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd) who was the COAS between September 2010 – January 2014, Lt-Gen Kenneth Minimah (rtd) who was the COAS between January 2014 – July 2015 and Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).

Attahiru said he was earlier invited to before the Committee but was unable to make due to exigencies of duties, adding that he was either in the North-east or South-east or South-south trying…