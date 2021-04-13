JAMB disowns admissions offered by UNIABUJA, others

*Accuses them of engaging in illegal admissions outside CAPS

*Warns candidates against accepting offers

*UNIABUJA yet to respond to allegation

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has disowned admissions being offered by the University of Abuja and few others, alleging that the admissions were being offered by the institutions outside the Central Admissions Processing System,CAPS.

To this end,it has warned candidates against accepting the offers, saying doing so was at their own perils.

The board,in a statement, Tuesday evening by its Head,Public Affaires and Protocols,Dr Fabian Benjamin, insisted “that such admissions that have not been proposed, approved nor accepted on the Central Admissions Processing System(CAPS) are null and void and as such, asking hapless candidates to pay acceptance fees for such admissions that had not been processed through CAPS amounts to illegality.”

The statement,titled: “Caveat Emptor: Illegal…