Kaduna: Bandits kill four, injure one in Igabi local government area

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo
Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state, killing 4.
According to the report, armed bandits invaded the villages and killed four citizens, identified as Buhari Alhaji Halle, Nasiru Mai Ungwa Dari, Ali Nasiru and Iliya Idris.
Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Tuesday that
one person, Yusha’u Halle, was injured in the attack.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness and condoled the families of the deceased while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.
