Many feared dead, injured, 3 villages sacked in Ebonyi

…Houses burnt as suspected assailants attack Ebonyi community

…Only 4 persons were killed – State govt

…We’re yet to confirm whether they are herdsmen or Agila people – Monarch

…They were not herdsmen – Ebonyi govt

…I haven’t seen my husband; my husband’s brother was killed — Victim

…People sleeping had their heads chopped off — Survivor

…S’East Govs get knocks, commendations over Ebube Agu

By Anayo Okoli, Peter Okutu, Chinedu Adonu & Steve Oko

BARELY 24 hours after the South-East Governors Forum announced formation of its regional security outfit, EbubeAgu, some Ebonyi villages were again in focus yesterday as many people were feared killed, following an attack allegedly carried out by some assailants on the villages at Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

But the state government controverted survivors of the attack who claimed many people died, saying only four persons lost their lives.

This attack came just two weeks after 25 persons were…