PHOTOS: YinkaKenny Girls Care Foundation fetes the elderly in Lagos

The members of YinkaKenny Girls Care Foundation were on the ground on the 2nd of April at 143 railway line Mushin to delight the elderly ones with food items.

Operation Feed The Elderly is a quarterly event put together by the founder, Yinkakenny to put smiles on the faces of the senior citizens, support and better a lot of people especially women in the society. The objective of the Foundation is to cater for the feminine gender from cradle to grave while projecting the unspoken pains of the female gender.

YinkaKenny, took it upon herself to present various food items to those present. The recipients could not contain their joy as they were full of prayers and gratitude for the founder and all those who supported the laudable cause.

It was indeed a very Good Friday for the senior citizens of the Olateju area in Mushin, Lagos State

Vanguard News Nigeria

