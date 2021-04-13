The PTF, PSC and matters arising





By Edwin Uhara

FOLLOWING the successful transition of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to a Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, I have come across several reactions that trailed the development since the announcement was made by the Federal Government on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. While some hailed the move, others expressed reservations.

But one that caught my attention most is the comment attributed to the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, who said: “I was listening to the radio yesterday (Wednesday last week) when I heard that the PTF on COVID-19 has been converted to a steering committee. We were not consulted in terms of what will be the operational mechanism and so on… What is the content of that conversion? How will the steering committee work?”

However, at the first national press briefing of the PTF after Easter break held in Abuja on April 6, 2021, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF/PSC,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper