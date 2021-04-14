7 years after, FCTA reintroduces controversial ‘park and pay’

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

About seven years after it suspended its controversial ‘park and pay policy, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has again reintroduced the policy.

Acting Secretary, FCT Transportation Secretariat, Usman Yahaya who announced this on Tuesday in Abuja said the on-street parking policy was to bring about sanity in the city.

The policy was in 2014 resisted by some residents who decried the high handedness of operatives and also queried the ownership of companies being used for ticketing and enforcement.

Some of the residents consequently approached an FCT High Court which stopped the FCT Administration from further collecting fees from residents for on and off the street parking within the metropolis.

He explained that the on-street parking scheme, which will be managed by four companies will commence in May 2021.

Yahaya said; “on-street parking management was suspended in 2014 as a result of an FCT High Court ruling that declared the…