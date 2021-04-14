ADF stands for development, not political party says Akpabio

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has explained the group under the auspices of Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum, ADF, stands for development and not a political party

Akpabio who is the grand leader of the group made the assertion yesterday while addressing participants at the formal inauguration of the forum at Eket and Uyo Senatorial levels in the state.

Akpabio who was apparently reacting to claims by some members of All Progressives Congress, (APC), that he is using the group to control the party structure in the state, explained that the Forum stands for a group of people yearning for efficient and dependable leadership in the state.

He reminded Akwa Ibom people that the infrastructural development of the state lies in their hands.

His words, “The urban dualization of Eket is in your hands, and the dualized road that will link the entire Eket Senatorial district which is the major producer of crude oil is in your…