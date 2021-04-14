Benue Security Council demands return of slain soldiers’ weapons

…Wants masterminds arrested, prosecuted

…As youths allege plot to invade Benue communities

By Peter Duru

The Benue State Security Council, yesterday directed traditional rulers and stakeholders in Konshisha Local Government Area, LGA, to ensure the unconditional return of the arms and ammunition confiscated from the 12 soldiers killed on Easter Monday by armed bandits in the area.

The Council also advised against any form of inflammatory statements that could aggravate the situation in the area urging stakeholders to allow the government and security agencies to handle the matter.

These were part of the resolutions reached at the end of the Council’s meeting which was presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom and had in attendance stakeholders and traditional rulers from Konshisha LGA.

While confirming that militias were responsible for the killing of the soldiers deployed to ensure peace between Konshisha and Oju LGAs, the Council condemned the killing and expressed its…