Copyright commission awards 15 students in maiden IP essay contest

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, Wednesday, awarded 15 winners of the 2020 maiden WIPO National Intellectual Property Essay Competition from various tertiary institutions of the country in Abuja.

The program, championed by the World Intellectual Property Organization, WIPO, is geared towards creativity, such as inventions, literary and artistic works, designs and symbols, names, images, logos, business marks used by organizations and individuals in commerce.

It is also generally referred to as intangible assets, which is different from tangible financial assets. Intangible assets include goodwill, brand recognition, patents, trademarks, and copyright.

The competition organized for students of tertiary institutions with an essay of 1500 words, saw Susan Omeh, a 500 level law student from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as the overall winner of the competition.

The competition also saw Chantelle Chiwetalu, a 500 level law student from the…