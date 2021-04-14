FG to launch Nat’l Emergency Medical Service, Ambulance System — Minister

By Joseph Erunke & Alice Ekpang – Abuja

The federal government, Tuesday, said it was poised to launch what it called the “National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System” to provide prompt and efficient emergency Medical Service to the people.

Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, speaking at a media parley on reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent and elderly health plus nutrition multi-stakeholder partnership coordination platform, in Abuja, noted that: “Elimination of delays in access to healthcare can indeed reduce the high mortality rates.”

Osagie, while noting that,” It is estimated that an efficient emergency medical treatment service can reduce mortality by nearly 50% by reducing delays in physical and financial access especially at night,” said:” The Federal Government is poised to launch the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System to provide prompt and efficient emergency Medical…