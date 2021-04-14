Iran to increase uranium enrichment to 60 per cent

Iran plans to increase its degree of uranium enrichment to 60 per cent, according to a report by state news agency ISNA on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is to inform the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of the move, which comes just after a cyberattack at Iran’s nuclear facility Natanz.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the attack did not cause great damages, though US intelligence found it could take uranium enrichment in Iran back several months, the newspaper New York Times reported.

Until now Iran had been enriching Uranium to 20 per cent, although the 2015 nuclear deal foresees a maximum enrichment level of 4 per cent.

Tehran blames arch-enemy Israel for the “terrorist act” on its Natanz plant in an effort to sabotage negotiations in Vienna, which are due to continue later this week, and thus the nuclear deal with the five UN Security Council members and Germany.

“We are sticking to our line: The incident in Natanz only…