Niger Police arrest man for killing cleric suspected to be wife’s lover

The Police Command in Niger has arrested one Umar Jibril, for allegedly killing a cleric he claimed was his wife’s lover.

Jibril, a resident of Enagi village, in Edati Local Government of the state, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Mr Adamu Usman, the Niger Police commissioner.

Usman told the Newsmen in Minna that the suspect was arrested on Monday, April 12, “at about 0100 hours, based on credible information”.

He added that the suspect allegedly stabbed one Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan, the Chief Imam of Edagi, to death, with an iron rod.

“During interrogation, the suspect claimed that while relaxing in front of his house, on Monday, the deceased walked past him and went towards his neighbour’s house.

He said that about the same time, his second wife, Aishatu Umar, also came out of the compound and indicated that she was going to the toilet, just behind the compound.

The suspect told the Police that after waiting for some time for her return, he went round to…