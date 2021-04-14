NSCDC arrests 265 suspects, convicts 12 in Imo

The Imo command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested 265 suspects for various crimes and secured the conviction of 12 persons in Imo.

NSCDC’s commandant in the state, Mr Danjuma Elisha, said this in Owerri on Wednesday while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the command in the first quarter.

He said the suspects were arrested for crimes bothering on pipeline vandalism, illegal dredging, illegal mining, attempted kidnapping, cultism and forgery.

Other crimes for which they were arrested include breach of trust, impersonation, criminal conspiracy, theft, assault, child and human trafficking, among others.

He also said that the command investigated 401 cases with 40 cases pending in different courts while reinvigorating its technical services unit for optimum performance.

Elisha added that the command sealed 40 Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for low performance and generated N15 million for the government through registration and…