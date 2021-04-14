Police nab 5 for stealing N55m cocoa export consignment

By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

THE Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has arrested five persons, Lawal Abiola; Afeez Rasaq; Akeem Gbolahan; Idowu Jelili and Safiriyu Oyebanji over alleged involvement in the stealing of a 40-foot container of Cocoa worth N55 million meant for export to the United States of America, USA.

The five suspects were alleged to have connived to steal the consignment that was contracted to one Kolawale Idowu of No. 3 Olawumi Academic Zone, Ibadan, on December 17, 2020.

The Police report noted that the police involvement was as a result of a complaint on December 31, 2020, at about 1800hrs by Princewill Etonu, of No 5, Araba, behind Modern Linda House, Agbara, Ogun State and Adueyusi Gabriel of AMA Ventures, adding that since the incident the suspect refused to pick his call hence the case was reported.

On the strength of the report, a team of detectives led by Inspector…