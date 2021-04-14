pray for Nigeria, Leaders, families for peace

By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa Tuesday tasked Muslim ummah to use the opportunity of immense reward that abounds during the month of Ramadan to pray for the country, the state, and do good for their families, communities, and the people in general.

The governor in a goodwill message to the Muslim ummah to mark the commencement of the 2021 Ramadan

Tasked them to pray as the Almighty Allah answer prayers and imbue in the people the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy, and kindness”.

According to the statement: “As the Holy month of Ramadan which marks the commencement of fasting I enjoin Muslim faithful to use the opportunity presented by the Holy month to see one another as one.

He urges Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, development, and security. We should also pray for our leaders and remember to take care of the less privileged around us.

While seeking forgiveness, blessings, and Favour of Allah through devotion and…