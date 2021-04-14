South-West PDP Reps caucus hails zonal congress

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The South West Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Caucus of the House of Representatives, Wednesday, said the successful outcome of the Party’s zonal congress which led to the emergence of Taofeek Aragbaja is a victory for all party members.

This was contained in a statement signed by the duo of Hon. Adesegun Abdel-majid Adekoya (Reps Deputy Minority whip, PDP- OGUN) and Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke (Chairman House Public Accounts Committee PDP-Osun) and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

The Caucus noted that the outcome of the congress despite all envisaged fears has shown that “there is no alternative to PDP in the zone and the country in general as it has customized internal mechanism in resolving all crises no matter the calibre of members involved.”

It declared that with elected zonal executives now in place, the zone is now ready for full-fledged politicking ahead of future elections starting with those of Osun and Ekiti States governorship polls…