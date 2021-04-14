UN launches $2.3m Japan funded oxygen plants, vaccine storage in Borno

In a bid to scale up availability of medical oxygen in Nigeria and better preserve COVID-19 vaccines, the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS) on Tuesday launched a 2.3 million dollar project in Borno.

The project, which is funded by the government of Japan, implemented by UNOPS and supported by the North East Development Commission (NEDC) was officially launched on Tuesday by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

At the event. which held physically in Abuja and virtually, Gov. Zulum commended the Japanese government for the support to Borno and the North East.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project, which has a delivery period of 12 months will directly benefit nine hospitals and 139 Primary Health Centres in Borno.

Giving insights into the project, the UNOPS office in Nigeria in a presentation, pointed out that the goal of the project was to strengthen healthcare provision and meet acceptable standards of medical care.

It said that the project aligned strongly…