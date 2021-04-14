UNFPA provides marginalised communities with SRHR information

By Gabriel Olawale

The United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA through its Youth Participatory Platform, YPP has empowered girls in marginalized communities with sexual reproductive health Information and Services.

Young people especially girls and young women faced significant barriers in accessing sexual reproductive health information and services which is now been compounded with the COVID-19 crisis.

To address this challenge, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) through its Youth Participatory Platform (YPP) in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth in Abesan Youth Center, Lagos has organized a one-day community forum for adolescent girls and young women.

Speaking at the event, the CDC Secretary, Mosan Okunola LCDA, Mr. Olufemo Ojo, said “We must continue to provide young girls with information that empowers them to make informed decisions regarding their health and wellbeing.

We need to ensure the rate of teenage pregnancy drops in the community. This…